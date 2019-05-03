×
'Sensitive' Neymar hates losing - Tuchel

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    03 May 2019, 19:24 IST
neymar - cropped
Neymar reacts during the Coupe de France final

Thomas Tuchel believes it is clear that Neymar has felt the effects of Paris Saint-Germain's recent poor run as the French Football Federation (FFF) opened proceedings against the forward.

PSG have won just one of their past six matches in all competitions, including a Coupe de France final collapse against Rennes after Neymar's goal had put Tuchel's side 2-0 up.

The Brazil international let his emotions get the better of him following the penalty shoot-out defeat last week as he appeared to punch a fan in a scuffle on the way to collect his runners-up medal.

The FFF could now hand Neymar a hefty suspension - reportedly between three and eight matches - and coach Tuchel admits the world's most expensive player is struggling.

"We all feel that Neymar is sad, he's not happy right now," Tuchel told a news conference ahead of Saturday's home clash with Nice.

"Neymar hates losing and, of course, he is sensitive to everything that is said about him. It has an influence.

"I can only say it is easy to judge someone like Neymar, who has a very big heart. We would like him to show his heart. That would be good for us."

PSG will be without Kylian Mbappe against Nice after his own three-match ban for a red card in the final was confirmed.

Tuchel was unsure of the involvement of Layvin Kurzawa and Edinson Cavani, while Thiago Silva, Thilo Kehrer and Thomas Meunier remain out of action.

