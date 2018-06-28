Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Serbia midfielder Dusan Tadic joining Ajax from Southampton

Associated Press
NEWS
News
AP Image

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hours before playing for Serbia in a pivotal World Cup match against Brazil, attacking midfielder Dusan Tadic had his move from Southampton to Ajax announced by both clubs.

Ajax said Wednesday that Tadic would join the club on July 1 on a four-year contract for an initial fee of 11.4 million euros ($13.2 million). After Serbia's World Cup campaign ended with the 2-0 loss to Brazil, Tadic can now travel to the Netherlands to finalize his personal terms.

Tadic said he had been told that Ajax's management would sign other high-profile players as it seeks a first Dutch league title since 2014.

"They have good vision, they understand football very well. They want to put Ajax where Ajax deserves to be, in the Champions League, and to win titles," he said after playing for Serbia against Brazil in Moscow.

Tadic spent four years at Southampton after joining from FC Twente. "I have great memories," he said. "A lot of people, they didn't believe, but I showed them different and I'm proud of what I did with Southampton. It was a beautiful time."

He played in all three of Serbia's group games at the World Cup.

Ajax lure Tadic back to Eredivisie
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth victory one of the most important in Saints'...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Serbia 1-2 Switzerland: Best and Worst...
RELATED STORY
Serbia FA complains of 'biased' referee in Switzerland match
RELATED STORY
Nastasic cut from Serbia's final World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Man United & Real Madrid talk not affecting Milinkovic-Savic
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 talking points as Switzerland defeat...
RELATED STORY
Costa Rica v Serbia: Grujic and Co believing again in Russia
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Haunted by inconsistency, Serbia gambles on youth
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Serbia - preview, team news,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us