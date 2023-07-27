Serie A club deemed favourites to sign Arsenal star Folarin Balogun this summer - Reports

In the pursuit of bolstering their squad, Inter Milan have reportedly emerged as the frontrunner in the race to secure the signature of talented Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

The Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has put Balogun on the transfer list as part of his efforts to strengthen the team's financial resources. AS Monaco and RB Leipzig have also expressed interest in the striker. But Inter has become the prime contender for his services, according to The Independent (via GOAL).

Balogun showcased his potential while on loan at French club Reims last season, netting an impressive 22 goals in 39 games across competitions.

The Nerazzurri initially showed interest in Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, who spent last season on loan with them. They have, however, redirected their focus towards Balogun after Lukaku initiated talks with their Serie A rivals, Juventus.

This shift in priorities signifies Inter's determination to add the young American striker to their ranks.

Arteta's Arsenal have already made significant squad enhancements by securing signings such as Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber. As they seek to continue their squad reshaping, the club aim to raise additional funds through player sales.

Balogun, therefore, has been informed that he is free to leave the club, although Arteta took some time to deliberate before making this decision.

Arsenal youth set to leave on loan

The Gunners' stacked squad of world-class talents leaves limited opportunities for their academy players to break into the first team, necessitating more loan moves. According to journalist Charles Watts, who shared insights on InsideArsenal (via TBR Football), there are three promising players set to depart on loan this summer. They are Omar Rekik, Brook Norton-Cuffy, and Miguel Azeez.

Norton-Cuffy caught the eye with impressive performances at Coventry City last season, as the right-back made 45 appearances across competitions. Securing another loan move seems like a positive step for his continued development.

For Rekik and Azeez, meanwhile, this could be a crucial moment in their careers. Their previous loan spells failed to make a lasting impact, and this upcoming opportunity might represent their last chance to prove themselves.

Charles Watts reported:

“Any updates on Omar Rekik, Norton-Cuffy or Miguel Azeez? Currently they’re all part of the loan group, there is a loan group at Arsenal who are all available, and are all having discussions over where they’re going to go and all three players here that are included are in that loan group."

For Rekik and Azeez, this next loan move carries immense importance. Both players racked up a mere combined 13 games at Wigan in their six-month loan spell last season. They will need to shine at their next temporary clubs or their future with the Gunners may be in jeopardy.