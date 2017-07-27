Serie A fixtures: Inter meet AC Milan in October, Derby d'Italia set for December

The 2017-18 Serie A fixtures have been released, with Inter visiting Juventus in December, two months after the Milan derby.

by Omnisport News 27 Jul 2017, 00:37 IST

Joao Miranda playing for Inter against AC Milan last season

Luciano Spalletti's first Milan derby as Inter coach will take place in October, while December will see the Nerazzurri travel to Turin for the Derby d'Italia against Scudetto holders Juventus.

The 2017-18 Serie A fixtures were released on Wednesday, with Inter handed two tough opening matches, at home to Fiorentina and then away to Roma.

The first derby of the campaign at San Siro is followed immediately by a challenging fixture away to Napoli, who finished third last season.

Inter are away to Massimiliano Allegri's champions in December, with the return fixture of the famous rivalry set to be held in late April, with the potential to impact the outcome of the title race.

Huge game in Turin in Week 16 of #SerieATIM 2017/18, as Juventus host Inter #FCIM pic.twitter.com/cJ9pxG40xK — F.C. Internazionale (@Inter_en) July 26, 2017

The second derby against Milan will be staged in March, while Inter sign off the campaign away to Lazio.

Inter's 2017-18 Serie A fixtures in full:

Matchday 1 - 20/08/2017 - Inter v Fiorentina

Matchday 2 - 27/08/2017 - Roma v Inter

Matchday 3 - 10/09/2017 - Inter v Spal

Matchday 4 - 17/09/2017 - Crotone v Inter

Matchday 5 - 20/09/2017 - Bologna v Inter

Matchday 6 - 24/09/2017 - Inter v Genoa

Matchday 7 - 01/10/2017 - Benevento v Inter

Matchday 8 - 15/10/2017 - Inter v Milan

Matchday 9 - 22/10/2017 - Napoli v Inter

Matchday 10 - 25/10/2017 - Inter v Sampdoria

Matchday 11 - 29/10/2017 - Hellas Verona v Inter

Matchday 12 - 5/11/2017 - Inter v Torino

Matchday 13 - 19/11/2017 - Inter v Atalanta

Matchday 14 - 26/11/2017 - Cagliari v Inter

Matchday 15 - 03/12/2017 - Inter v Chievo Verona

Matchday 16 - 10/12/2017 - Juventus v Inter

Matchday 17 - 17/12/2017 - Inter v Udinese

Matchday 18 - 23/12/2017 - Sassuolo v Inter

Matchday 19 - 30/12/2017 - Inter v Lazio

Matchday 20 - 06/01/2018 - Fiorentina v Inter

Matchday 21 - 21/01/2018 - Inter v Roma

Matchday 22 - 28/01/2018 - Spal v Inter

Matchday 23 - 04/02/2018 - Inter v Crotone

Matchday 24 - 11/02/2018 - Inter v Bologna

Matchday 25 - 18/02/2018 - Genoa v Inter

Matchday 26 - 25/02/2018 - Inter v Benevento

Matchday 27 - 04/03/2018 - Milan v Inter

Matchday 28 - 11/03/2018 - Inter v Napoli

Matchday 29 - 18/03/2018 - Sampdoria v Inter

Matchday 30 - 31/03/2018 - Inter v Hellas Verona

Matchday 31 - 08/04/2018 - Torino v Inter

Matchday 32 - 15/04/2018 - Atlanta v Inter

Matchday 33 - 18/04/2018 - Inter v Cagliari

Matchday 34 - 22/04/2018 - Chievo Verona v Inter

Matchday 35 - 29/04/2018 - Inter v Juventus

Matchday 36 - 06/05/2018 - Udinese v Inter

Matchday 37 - 13/05/2018 - Inter v Sassuolo

Matchday 38 - 20/05/2018 - Lazio v Inter

Fixtures are subject to change.