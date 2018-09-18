Serie B suspended after Pro Vercelli win appeal

Serie B has been suspended as a row following the financial collapse of three teams continues.

The Italian second tier got under way with 19 teams after financial issues at Bari, Avellino and Cesena prevented the teams from taking their place.

Siena, Novara, Catania, Ternana and Pro Vercelli protested against the decision not to replace those clubs with sides from the third division, leading to the start of Serie C being delayed.

Fixtures took place in both Serie B and Serie C over the weekend but Pro Vercelli have now won an appeal to have the case reopened.

Serie B president Franco Frattini confirmed on Tuesday the regional administrative court (Tar) of Lazio has opted to suspend the division.

"The new fact is the Lazio Tar, as well as suspending the ruling, has also suspended the league," former Italian cabinet minister Frattini told inBlu Radio.

"It is clear that, while we wait until the result of Tar's order on October 9 it will not be possible to play in Serie B.

"And this appears impossible to me given the sporting passion of millions of fans. Therefore, on Friday, the board Guarantee Committee will re-examine the idea of a whole new line-up.

"The committee will decide whether Serie B should have 22 or 19 teams. If we decide there should be 22, next Monday, we will decide which three out of the teams will be brought in.

"Being a judge in this matter is very complicated. I deal with mafia trials - every week I write sentences on mafia infiltration in the economy and yet I have to say that this football gives some problems."