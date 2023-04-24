Servette FC vs FC Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2023

Servette FC host FC Zurich at the Stade de Geneve in round 30 of the Swiss Super League on Wednesday (April 26). The hosts will look to snap their four-game winless run and move into the UEFA Champions League qualification places.

Servette suffered their biggest defeat of the season at the weekend, losing 6-1 to eaders Young Boys. Alain Geiger’s men have gone four games without a win across competitions, losing twice since a 2-1 win over Young Boys on April 1. With 41 points from 29 games, Servette are third in the Super League, one point off second-placed FC Luzern in the final Champions League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Zurich returned to winning ways, edging out ten-man St. Gallen 1-0 at Letzigrund. Before that, Zee City were on a run of three games without a win, losing once in three games in April. With 33 points from 29 games, Zurich are eighth in the league table, just four points above the relegation playoff spot.

Servette FC vs FC Zurich Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 20 wins from the last 45 meetings, Servette hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Zurich have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Servette are winless in four of their last five home games, losing twice, since February.

Zurich have failed to win their last three away games, picking up one point from a possible nine since a 2-1 win at Grasshopper Zurich on February 19.

Servette FC vs FC Zurich Prediction

While Zurich will look to build on their weekend victory, they have struggled at the Stade de Geneve, where they have lost on five of their last six visits. Meanwhile, following their humiliating loss to Young Boys, Servette will look to restore some pride and should claim a slender win in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Servette 2-1 Zurich

Servette FC vs FC Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Servette

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in nine of their last ten clashes.)

