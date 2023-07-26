Servette vs Zurich FC Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29, 2023

Servette host Zurich at the Stade de Geneve in Geneva on Saturday (July 29) on matchday two of the new Swiss Super League season.

Both teams began their campaign on a winning note. Servette overcame Grasshoppers 3-1 away from home. Chris Bedia opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Tsiy-William Ndenge equalized for the hosts seven minutes later.

In the second half, the Maroons ran the rings around Grasshoppers, scoring twice. Bedia notched up his double in the 61st minute before Enzo Crivelli put the game beyond Grasshoppers' reach with a penalty in the final quarter.

Meanwhile, Zurich enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 win over Yverdon. Jonathan Okita broke the deadlock in the 27th minute before Nikola Katic doubled their advantage nine minutes into the second half.

Both teams are tied on three points apiece, but Servette are atop the Swiss Super League table courtesy of goals scored. Zurich are right behind them in second.

While Zurich missed out on European qualifiers after finishing a lowly eighth in the top flight last season, Servette are competing for a place in the Champions League.

On Tuesday, the Maroons held Belgian side Genk to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the second qualifying round. Steve Rouiller's 77th minute goal canceled out Tolu Arokodare's first-half opener for Genk.

Servette vs Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 182 games between Servette and Zurich, with Servette leading 74-67.

Servette have won three of their last five games against Zurich, all at home.

Zurich's last win at Servette came in the 2021-22 season when they pulled off a 2-1 win.

Servette are unbeaten in two games this season, winning and drawing once apiece.

Having failed to score in their last game against Servette (4-0), Zurich could go two in a row without scoring in the fixture for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Servette vs Zurich Prediction

Both teams will be keen to continue their winning start. Servette have a good home record to Zurich but have one eye on the second leg of their Champions League qualifiers at Genk. The visitors could use that to their advantage and secure a point.

Prediction: Servette 1-1 Zurich

Servette vs Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes