Sessegnon not for sale, says Khan

187   //    09 Aug 2018, 20:23 IST
Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon

Fulham are not planning to sell Ryan Sessegnon according to vice-chairman and director of football Tony Khan, who described the teenager as "key" to the Cottagers' squad.

Sessegnon enjoyed a superb season as Fulham clinched promotion to the Premier League in 2017-18, making 48 Championship appearances and scoring 16 goals for Slavisa Jokanovic's side.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur but Khan posted a message on his Twitter account to refute suggestions that Sessegnon might be allowed to leave Craven Cottage.

"We're not selling Ryan Sessegnon," said Khan. "We've never considered it!

"I couldn't sit back and read these false rumours anymore, had to say something.

"Ryan's key to this Fulham squad; he's one of the top young talents worldwide and in our plans for Premier League success.

"Come on Fulham!"

