Sevilla announce 10 fans hospitalised after barrier collapses

30 Sep 2018

Fans of LaLiga side Sevilla

Sevilla announced 14 supporters were injured and 10 hospitalised after a barrier at Eibar's Ipurua collapsed under pressure on Saturday.

Fans were injured when a barrier in the away supporters' section buckled during Sevilla's 3-1 victory against Eibar in LaLiga.

Amid the celebrations for Ever Banega's 59th-minute penalty, spectators spilled onto the pitch as the railing gave way under pressure.

Sevilla chairman Jose Castro and sporting director Joaquin Caparros visited the hospitalised fans at Mendaro Hospital.

Ten injured Sevillans, none of them seriously, were taken to the Mendaro Hospital.



The Nervion expedition was interested in his condition in the hospital before returning to Seville.



All the information https://t.co/xEoiWDctrr #vamosmisevilla pic.twitter.com/kIizsymkjv - Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) September 29, 2018

The team announced some staff would remain at the hospital until Sevilla supporters were discharged.

Sevilla are third in LaLiga and only one point adrift of Barcelona and Real Madrid following three consecutive wins.