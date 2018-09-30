Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sevilla announce 10 fans hospitalised after barrier collapses

NEWS
News
31   //    30 Sep 2018, 09:30 IST
Sevilla-cropped
Fans of LaLiga side Sevilla

Sevilla announced 14 supporters were injured and 10 hospitalised after a barrier at Eibar's Ipurua collapsed under pressure on Saturday.

Fans were injured when a barrier in the away supporters' section buckled during Sevilla's 3-1 victory against Eibar in LaLiga.

Amid the celebrations for Ever Banega's 59th-minute penalty, spectators spilled onto the pitch as the railing gave way under pressure.

Sevilla chairman Jose Castro and sporting director Joaquin Caparros visited the hospitalised fans at Mendaro Hospital.

The team announced some staff would remain at the hospital until Sevilla supporters were discharged.

Sevilla are third in LaLiga and only one point adrift of Barcelona and Real Madrid following three consecutive wins.

Sevilla fans injured as barrier collapses in Eibar stadium
