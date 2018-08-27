Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sevilla confirm Escudero suffered dislocated elbow

Omnisport
NEWS
News
101   //    27 Aug 2018, 20:59 IST
escudero-cropped
Sevilla defender Sergio Escudero

Sevilla wing-back Sergio Escudero looks set to be out for up to six weeks after suffering a dislocated elbow in a nasty fall against Villarreal on Sunday.

The otherwise forgettable 0-0 draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan was marred by Escudero’s injury in the 83rd minute.

Escudero jumped to meet the ball with a header, but ended up going over his marker Dani Raba and crashed to the floor, putting all his body weight onto his outstretched left arm.

Television replays highlighted the severity of the injury, with the lower part of Escudero's arm bending in a way which suggested a fracture may have occurred.

However, Sevilla are hopeful after initial tests that the Spain international has avoided such an injury, which would likely rule him out for up to three months, though they did confirm a dislocation at the elbow.

The club will not be able to rule out a fracture until the initial inflammation has subsided.

 

