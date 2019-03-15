×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sevilla fires coach Pablo Machin after poor run

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    15 Mar 2019, 19:06 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla says it has fired coach Pablo Machin, a day after the team was eliminated from the Europa League.

Sevilla says it is letting Machin go because of "the poor results by the team in recent weeks."

The club made the decision after Sevilla lost in the last 16 at Czech club Slavia Prague 4-3. It conceded a last-minute goal in extra time to go out 6-5 on aggregate.

Sevilla has also lost six of its last nine Spanish league matches, falling into sixth place and out of the top four spots that earn Champions League berths.

Sports director and former coach Joaquin Caparros will take over. Caparros also took over the club for the final stretch of last season after Vincenzo Montella was fired.

Sevilla visits Espanyol on Sunday.

Associated Press
NEWS
LaLiga 2018-19: The rise and rise of Sevilla head coach Pablo Machin
RELATED STORY
Valencia 1 Sevilla 1: Late leveller denies Machin's men top spot
RELATED STORY
Alaves 1 Sevilla 1: Visitors unable to reclaim top spot
RELATED STORY
Arsenal stunned by BATE Borisov in Europa League; Sevilla, Inter win
RELATED STORY
Sevilla forward Sarabia, the biggest bargain in Spain
RELATED STORY
Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona - 5 Talking Points, Copa del Rey 2018/19 Quarter-finals
RELATED STORY
3 Managers who changed their clubs fortunes in their first year | European Football
RELATED STORY
Sevilla rule out Morata move, but hopeful over Sarabia and Banega renewals
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla | Five Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 6-1 Sevilla: 3 takeaways | Copa del Rey 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us