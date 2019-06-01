Sevilla president Castro pays tribute to 'legend' Reyes

Jose Antonio Reyes celebrates Sevilla's Europa League triumph with president Jose Castro

Sevilla will hold a tribute to "legend" Jose Antonio Reyes at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Sunday, the LaLiga club's president Jose Castro has confirmed.

Reyes, a Sevilla academy product who went on to help the club to three successive Europa League triumphs and also played for Arsenal, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, died in a traffic accident on Saturday, aged 35.

Tributes from across the football world have since poured in, with Sergio Ramos, Thierry Henry and Sevilla sporting director Monchi among those paying their respects on social media.

And Sevilla president Castro has announced that there will be an event held at the stadium for fans of the club to celebrate Reyes' life.

"We are dismayed, it is a sad and very hard day, first for the person and then for the legend, Reyes is a legend of Sevilla," Perez said in a statement released on the club's official website.

"Regardless of the love of the rest of the clubs he has played in. We are greatly hurt by what has occurred.

"I've known him almost since he was born, he played in all the lower tiers. You only get memories, moments of glory that he gave to Sevilla and also to other clubs, we have lost one of our own that has given us so much, helping us to grow.

"There are times when there are to take a deep breath to understand these things and face them as best we can."