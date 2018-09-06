Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sevilla's Gonalons suffers broken leg in training

Omnisport
NEWS
News
142   //    06 Sep 2018, 18:51 IST
gonalons-cropped
Sevilla midfielder Maxime Gonalons

Maxime Gonalons faces at least six weeks out after suffering a fractured fibula in Sevilla training, the Spanish club have revealed.

Gonalons only arrived at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan from Roma in August and the loanee looked set to play a prominent role following the departure of Steven N'Zonzi, who left Sevilla for Eusebio Di Francesco's side.

The France international has made four appearances in all competitions for the LaLiga club, scoring his first goal in Sevilla's 3-0 Europa League qualifying win over Sigma Olomouc.

But he has been dealt an early blow, with a collision in training on Thursday resulting in "a fracture in the head of the fibula of his right leg".

Sevilla have not specified a timeframe for his recovery, but generally players will be expected to miss at least six weeks of training after suffering a fractured fibula.

Gonalons joins Sevilla on loan from Roma
New Napoli goalkeeper Meret suffers broken arm
Reports: Roma eyeing move for Tottenham midfielder
Chievo goalkeeper suffers broken nose, whiplash in...
5 European Club Records that Messi or Ronaldo have not...
Ed Woodward specialist in failure? Guess not
The Incredible rise of Luke Shaw at Manchester United
AFC Cup 2018, Inter-zone Semifinal 2nd Leg, Bengaluru FC...
10 great players who never won the Ballon d'Or
Top 5 Lionel Messi Goals That Even Cristiano Ronaldo...
