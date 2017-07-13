Sevilla strike deal for Corchia

Sebastien Corchia is set to join Sevilla from Lille and could even join them on pre-season duties in Japan.

by Omnisport News 13 Jul 2017, 03:42 IST

Sebastien Corchia (L) takes on Tony Hibbert

Sevilla have agreed a fee with Lille for the transfer of full-back Sebastien Corchia, the LaLiga club have announced.

The 26-year-old is due to complete a medical before finalising a move to the Andalusian club in a deal that will reportedly cost €5million.

Sevilla hope to have the France international available to link up with the rest of the first-team squad when they travel to Japan for pre-season duties on Thursday.

"Sebastien Corchia will travel in the coming hours to Seville in order to complete a medical and, if everything goes well, to sign a contract that will make him a new Sevilla player," the club confirmed via their official website.

"The idea is for the 26-year-old France international to travel on Thursday to Japan with the nervionense party."

Corchia, who enjoyed a strong campaign in Ligue 1 last season, had been linked with Premier League clubs including Crystal Palace and Watford in recent weeks.

The former Sochaux man's arrival would take Sevilla's spending so far in this transfer window to an estimated €40m.

Eduardo Berizzo's side have already signed Guido Pizarro, Ever Banega and Luis Muriel, who reportedly cost a club-record €20m fee.

Part of their spending has been offset by the sale of Vicente Iborra to Leicester City for around €14m.