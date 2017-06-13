Sevilla target Jovetic, Navas and Nolito deals as Berizzo gets started

Eduardo Berizzo is relishing the challenge of keeping Sevilla among LaLiga's frontrunners after replacing Jorge Sampaoli at the club.

Sevilla will begin work on signing Stevan Jovetic permanently as well as bringing Nolito and Jesus Navas back to LaLiga after confirming Eduardo Berizzo as their new head coach.

Berizzo has taken over at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan from Jorge Sampaoli after he left to become head coach of Argentina.

The 47-year-old took Celta Vigo to the Europa League semi-finals last season, where they were beaten by eventual champions Manchester United.

There is also a change at board level, with Oscar Arias replacing Monchi, who has left for Roma, and the new sporting director has set his sights on at least three high-profile arrivals, including the permanent signing of Jovetic, who scored seven goals in 24 games on loan from Inter last season.

On Jovetic, Arias told a news conference: "Nothing has changed, he is a player that interests us and we are in contact with his agents.

"We are aware that it will not be easy to afford both the transfer fee and salary, but we will make every effort for him to continue with us."

Navas could return to his boyhood club after being released by Manchester City, where Nolito is surplus to requirements after just one season in the Premier League.

"We continue working on it, but it is not easy and both could take some time [to arrive]," Arias explained.

"We want both to play in Seville. There is a lot of time left and we are working on the deals so that they are both here in the next season, but it is not easy."

Berizzo explained that he is working on the premise that he will have Steven N'Zonzi and Vitolo in his squad next season, despite the Frenchman drawing interest from Juventus and Pep Guardiola's City and Barcelona chasing the Spain winger.

The coach said: "The target is the same in Seville, to keep winning. It is one thing to win and another to keep winning, which is more complex.

"Getting that is more difficult and my challenge is to make that happen."