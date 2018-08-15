Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Shah, Sitwala enter knock-out stage

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
27   //    15 Aug 2018, 19:27 IST

Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) Playing steadily, Aditya Mehta of Indian Oil got past Maharashtra's Vishal Madan 300-203 in a low-scoring Group-B league match of Rs 3.8 lakhs prize-money CCI Billiards Classic 2018 today.

The tall Mumbai-based Aditya, who had been playing in the pro snooker circuit in UK till last year, now has two wins under his belt.

He thus stayed on course to advancing to the knockout phase (round of 16) of the competition with a game in hand against Nikhil Ghadge.

Former World Champion Rupesh Shah, of ONGC, stamped his class to finish with an all-win record as he put it across Maharashtra's Rohan Jambusaria 278-236 in a closely-fought Group-C match.

Jambusaria finished in second place behind Rupesh and both have sealed their place in the next round.

Former two-time Asian Champion Dhruv Sitwala, of ONGC, continued with his impressive winning streak and defeated Arun Agrawal of Maharashtra to also register his third win in Group-H and confirm his place in the round of 16.

Haria of Indian Oil and seasoned cueist Ashok Shandilya of Railways both won their second round of league matches and look certain to progress to the pre-quarters.

The lanky Haria, who had beaten home challenger Hasan Badami yesterday, turned in yet another steady display. With half century breaks of 56 and 57 he managed to overcome Maharashtra's Rajeev Sharma 352-307.

Another former world champion Shandilya did not have to push hard and still came through against Delhi's Sandeep Gulati 336-298.

Results Group-A: Dhvaj Haria (IOC) beat Hasan Badami 398(95,56)-271(70); Dhvaj Haria beat Rajeev Sharma (Mah) 352(56,57)-307; Ashok Shandilya (Rlys) beat Sandeep Gulati (Del) 336-298.

Group-B: Rishabh Thakkar (Mah) beat Nikhil Ghadge (Rlys) 319(69,48)-250(44); Aditya Mehta (IOC) beat Vishal Madan (Mah) 300-203. Group-C: Rohan Jambusaria (Mah) beat V. Subramanian (Mah) 307-293; Rupesh Shah (ONGC) beat Rohan Jambusaria (Mah) 278(49,47)-236(73,61). Group-E: Manan Chandra (PSPB) beat Loukic Pathare (Mah) 456(62,61)-276(77); S Simhachalam beat Manan Chandra (BPCL) 360(71)-284. Group-F: K Venkatesh (Rlys) beat Hitesh Kotwani (Mah) 427(87,72,54)-276; Devendra Joshi (BPCL) beat Raj Khandwala (Mah) 498 (77,69,68,53)-357(63). Group-G: Rishabh Kumar (Mah) beat Nalin Patel (Mah) 370(54,64,58)-369(58,56,56). Group-H: Arun Agrawal (Mah) beat Nishant Dossa (Mah) 284(58)-270; Dhruv Sitwala (ONGC) beat Arun Agrawal (Mah) 499 (92,76,73)-220

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
10 Greatest Comebacks in World Cup Knockout History
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Adidas unveil match ball for the knockout...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 favourites eliminated at the group...
RELATED STORY
A 48 team World Cup in 2026 - How has the World Cup...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 performers from the group stage
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: India can qualify for knockout stage,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 players who could still leave...
RELATED STORY
The Greatest Knockout Stage Shocks In World Cup History
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 1st Knockout Round Preview
RELATED STORY
Switzerland's dismal record in knockout stages endures
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
La Liga 2018-19
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
Serie A 2018-19
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
FA Cup 2018-19
Today HEA SEA 12:00 AM Heaton Stannington vs Seaham Red Star
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us