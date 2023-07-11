Shamrock Rovers vs Breidablik Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11, 2023 

Shamrock Rovers welcome Breidablik to the Tallaght Stadium for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying tie on Tuesday (July 11).

The hosts booked their spot in the first round of the qualifiers courtesy of being Irish Premier Division champions. Meanwhile, Breidablik are the defending champions in the Deild Karlam which was only good enough for them to book their spot in the preliminary rounds of the qualifiers. They saw off Tre Penne and Buducnost with 5-0 and 7-1 wins respectively to qualify for this stage.

Shamrock are coming off a goalless draw at Drogheda in the league on Friday. Breidablik, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Fylkir last week, with five players getting on the scoresheet.

Shamrock are the seeded side in this tie, while Breidablik are unseeded. The winner of the tie will face either Ferencvaros or Klaksvik in the second qualifying round.

Shamrock Rovers vs Breidablik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Breidablik's last eight games have produced at least three goals.

Seven of Shamrock's last eight games have seen at least one team fail to score.

At least three goals have been scored in four of Breidablik's last five games.

Shamrock's record aggregate win in European competitions came against an Icelandic club. They beat Fram Reykjavik 7-0 on aggregate in the first round of the 1982 UEFA Cup, a record win for Irish clubs in Europe.

Shamrock Rovers vs Breidablik Prediction

The two sides have contrasting styles, with Breidablik usually involved in high-scoring games, while Shamrock are more compact and defensive.

Neither of the two sides have made it to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Breidablik have had to eliminate two teams to get to this stage, and the margin of victory would give them confidence, but Shamrock are of a higher quality.

The hosts are slight favourites and also have home advantage in their favour. Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Shamrock 1-1 Breidablik

Shamrock Rovers vs Breidablik Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

