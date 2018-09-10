Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Shaw back at Man United after head knock on England duty

Associated Press
NEWS
News
473   //    10 Sep 2018, 21:34 IST
AP Image

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Luke Shaw has returned to Manchester United for further assessment after losing consciousness following a bang to his head during England's match against Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

England coach Gareth Southgate says the defender will follow concussion protocols and be inactive for seven days "but he should be back in the fold as soon as that's done."

Shaw's head bounced hard on the ground after colliding with Spain defender Dani Carvajal in a second-half incident at Wembley Stadium. He received treatment for several minutes on the field before being taken off wearing an oxygen mask.

Southgate says Shaw "was knocked out before he hit the floor."

England plays Switzerland in a friendly on Tuesday, looking to end a national record-tying run of three straight losses.

Associated Press
NEWS
England defender Shaw vows to be 'back soon' after injury
RELATED STORY
The Incredible rise of Luke Shaw at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Shaw back in England squad after shining for Man United
RELATED STORY
Luke Shaw is doing okay after the head injury against Spain
RELATED STORY
Fears for Shaw after injury in England v Spain
RELATED STORY
Despite Shaw's brilliant form, Manchester United still...
RELATED STORY
Fans sympathize with Luke Shaw after his head injury in...
RELATED STORY
Shaw to return to Manchester United as England call up...
RELATED STORY
England will not risk Shaw - Southgate
RELATED STORY
Shaw, Lallana return to England squad, McCarthy called up
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
10 Sep CAM MAL 05:00 PM Cambodia vs Malaysia
FA Cup 2018-19
Tomorrow LEI CHE 12:15 AM Leiston vs Cheshunt
Tomorrow WIN FRO 12:15 AM Winchester City vs Frome Town
Tomorrow YAT SAL 12:15 AM Yate Town vs Salisbury
Tomorrow BAN WEY 12:15 AM Banbury United vs Weymouth
Tomorrow WAL BEC 12:15 AM Walton Casuals vs Beckenham Town
Tomorrow WHY COR 12:15 AM Whyteleafe vs Corinthian-Casuals
Tomorrow SEV RAM 12:15 AM Sevenoaks Town vs Ramsgate
Tomorrow ST- SAF 12:15 AM St Ives Town vs Saffron Walden Town
Tomorrow DOR WIM 12:15 AM Dorchester Town vs Wimborne Town
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us