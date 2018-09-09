Shaw 'doing fine' after Carvajal collision

England defender Luke Shaw lies stricken after a collision with Dani Carvajal

Luke Shaw sent a message to say he was "doing fine" after being carried off in a neck brace during England's 2-1 Nations League defeat to Spain.

The Manchester United defender collided with Spain's Dani Carvajal early in the second half and was unable to continue after receiving treatment on the field for almost seven minutes.

Despite suffering what looked like a serious injury, he was treated by doctors at Wembley rather than being rushed to hospital and his message in the aftermath of the game helped to soothe supporters' fears.

In a message on Twitter, he wrote: "Thank you for all the love and support I am doing fine and am in the best hands.

"I'm a fighter so I will be back soon."

The game against Spain saw Shaw make his first start for England in three years and his first Three Lions appearance since March 2017.