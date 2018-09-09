Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Shaw 'doing fine' after Carvajal collision

Omnisport
NEWS
News
636   //    09 Sep 2018, 04:18 IST
lukeshaw-cropped
England defender Luke Shaw lies stricken after a collision with Dani Carvajal

Luke Shaw sent a message to say he was "doing fine" after being carried off in a neck brace during England's 2-1 Nations League defeat to Spain.

The Manchester United defender collided with Spain's Dani Carvajal early in the second half and was unable to continue after receiving treatment on the field for almost seven minutes.

Despite suffering what looked like a serious injury, he was treated by doctors at Wembley rather than being rushed to hospital and his message in the aftermath of the game helped to soothe supporters' fears.

In a message on Twitter, he wrote: "Thank you for all the love and support I am doing fine and am in the best hands.

"I'm a fighter so I will be back soon."

The game against Spain saw Shaw make his first start for England in three years and his first Three Lions appearance since March 2017.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Fears for Shaw after injury in England v Spain
RELATED STORY
The Incredible rise of Luke Shaw at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Shaw urges embattled Man United to bounce back
RELATED STORY
I almost had my leg amputated – United's Shaw reveals...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho hails Shaw but warns Martial's new contract 'not...
RELATED STORY
England defender Shaw vows to be 'back soon' after injury
RELATED STORY
People can say I'm fat but I've never been out of shape –...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho knows what he's doing - Rooney backs Man United...
RELATED STORY
Neville hopes Shaw is on to something special after first...
RELATED STORY
Five takeaways from Manchester United's defeat to Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us