Shaw, Lallana return to England squad, McCarthy called up

Omnisport
NEWS
News
359   //    30 Aug 2018, 18:58 IST
Luke Shaw
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw, Adam Lallana and Joe Gomez have all returned to the England squad, while Gareth Southgate has included uncapped goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

The Southampton stopper gets the nod along with Jack Butland and number one goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, while Shaw takes the place of Manchester United team-mate Ashley Young.

Gary Cahill and Jamie Vardy are not included after both players indicated they would be taking a step back from international duty, although they have not retired.

England face Spain in their Nations League opener on September 8 and take on Switzerland in an international friendly three days later.

Southgate has kept faith with the majority of the 23-man squad that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, with 18 players retaining their places.

There is also a spot for Burnley defender James Tarkowski, who was on the standby list for the tournament before pulling out to undergo hernia surgery.

Manchester United defender Phil Jones and Tarkowski's team-mate Nick Pope are among those who went to Russia 2018 but are not included due to injury.

England squad in full:

Jack Butland (Stoke City), Alex McCarthy (Southampton) Jordan Pickford (Everton); Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez (both Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Everton) James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City); Dele Alli (Tottenham), Fabian Delph (Manchester City); Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea); Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).

Omnisport
NEWS
