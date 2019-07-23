×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Shaw warns City and Liverpool: It will be a new United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
268   //    23 Jul 2019, 06:46 IST
LukeShaw-cropped
Manchester United's Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw said there will be a "new" Manchester United this season as he sent a warning to Premier League champions Manchester City and rivals Liverpool.

United endured a forgettable 2018-19 campaign after the Red Devils finished sixth, 32 points adrift of City and 31 behind Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho was sacked in December, with United turning to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis before appointing the club great on a three-year deal in March.

Following another trophy-less season and all-English Champions League and Europa League finals, Shaw is determined to get United back to the top of the Premier League.

"It was really tough for all of us to take and you couldn't really enjoy your holidays," United left-back Shaw said.

"You see the Champions League final and the Europa League final and they're all English teams. It makes you feel even worse, and especially the way the finals went. None of us want that to happen again.

"I think that's why we've all come back again with a different mindset. We had that break to clear our minds but now we're all focused on getting United back to where they belong and not let the likes of the teams we've seen in the finals have it that easy."

Shaw added: "For sure this season it will be a new United. They [City and Liverpool] won't have it as easy as last season. People are probably already doubting us but they can carry on doing that.

Advertisement

"We know what we are capable of doing and we will have a much better season. It will be a new United, especially with the new ideas the manager is bringing in."

After signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, Solskjaer's United have impressed in pre-season with wins over Perth Glory, Leeds United and Inter.

United – who have been linked to Leicester City defender Harry Maguire and Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes – will face Tottenham in Shanghai on Thursday.

"We've worked a lot on tactics, pressing wise – when to go, what sort of moments to," he said. "The other side of that is to keep the ball more. The manager wants us to play out from the back.

"The way the game went [against Inter], I feel we looked a lot better than we probably have for a while. A lot of times last season we didn't keep the ball well enough and now, playing on the front foot with the pressing, we know as a team what the manager wants. I have no doubt that when the first game of the season comes we will be flying."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Manchester City Manchester United
Advertisement
Liverpool here to stay – Robertson warns Man City
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: The final day tussle between Manchester City and Liverpool is a testament to the league's greatness 
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester City will beat Liverpool to the Premier League title
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Combinations that could lead to a title playoff between Liverpool and Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2019-20: 5 things Manchester City should do to keep Liverpool at bay
RELATED STORY
There can only be one! - Klopp says City and Liverpool both deserve title
RELATED STORY
Benitez: I have friends at both Liverpool and City
RELATED STORY
Liverpool and Man City: Shedding light on the psychology of a Premier League title race
RELATED STORY
Sir Alex Ferguson believes Liverpool will win the Premier League title, claims former Stoke City striker
RELATED STORY
Premier League fixtures 2019-20: Where the title will be won and lost
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us