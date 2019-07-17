×
Sheffield Wednesday hit out at Newcastle over Bruce announcement

17 Jul 2019, 17:00 IST
steve bruce - cropped
Steve Bruce, Newcastle United's new head coach

Sheffield Wednesday have hit out at Newcastle United for announcing Steve Bruce as their new head coach. 

The former Sunderland boss was confirmed as Rafael Benitez's successor on Wednesday on a three-year deal. 

Bruce and assistants Steve Agnew and Steve Clemence resigned from their roles at the Championship club on Monday in order to facilitate their move to St. James' Park. 

However, Wednesday claim there are "outstanding legal issues" to be settled with their former staff and Newcastle, so are therefore angry that a public announcement has been made about their appointments. 

"The club is disappointed to learn via public statement issued by Newcastle United that it has appointed former Sheffield Wednesday staff Steve Bruce, Steve Agnew and Steve Clemence," they said in a statement. 

"Regardless of the fact that the staff resigned from their positions with the club on Monday, there remains outstanding legal issues to be resolved between the club and the staff and Newcastle United. 

"The club is currently considering its position and taking the appropriate legal advice." 

Bruce, Agnew and Clemence are due to travel to China to meet up with the Newcastle squad for the Premier League Asia Trophy tournament. 

Premier League 2019-20
