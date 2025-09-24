Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers Predictions and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Sheffield Wednesday will host Queens Park Rangers at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be keen to build on their last result and finally get going after a poor start to the season.

Sheffield were hardly the better side but managed to get a much-needed 2-0 win over Portsmouth last weekend to mark their first win of the new season after losing four of their opening five games. The Owls earned a comfortable mid-table finish last season but now sit in second-to-last place, having struggled to get results this season and will be hoping to build momentum from last Saturday's win.

QPR also started the season poorly with two losses and a draw from their opening three games, but have since turned things around, winning each of their last three league games. The visitors earned a narrow 1-0 victory over Stoke City last time out thanks to a Harvey Vale winner and will be in high spirits when they make the trip to Sheffield this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 80 previous occasions going into this weekend's game. Sheffield Wednesday have won 35 of those meetings, and 19 have ended in draws while QPR have won the remaining 26.

The hosts have scored a remarkable 17 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture and are unbeaten in the last four.

Queen Park Rangers have only won three of the last 10 meetings between the sides despite scoring 12 goals across those games.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

Both teams have the joint-second worst offensive record in the English second tier this season having conceded 12 goals each after just six games.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into this midweek clash but the Owls will need to receive a boost from their home advantage to get a much needed result.

The Hoops will rely on their solid recent form to get a result but will need to be more solid defensively to get more than a point on Saturday.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the visitors' last seven games)

