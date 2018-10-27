Shillong Lajong play hosts to Aizawl FC

Shillong, Oct 27 (PTI) Shillong Lajong FC will play host to Aizawl FC in their first game of the Hero I-League here Sunday.

Shillong Lajong have so far never lost a home match against the Mizo rivals in the league.

Shillong go into their 12th Hero I-League campaign as the only team other than the Indian Arrows to not have any foreigners in their squad and as such will be up against it against a strong Aizawl FC squad.

The home team has Alison Kharsyntiew in the saddle since last year and it is an advantage as he has been with their academy setup for long. It will be the boys he has trained over the years who will be the cornerstones of the Shillong campaign this year.

Shillong will be led by exciting 20-year old midfielder Samuel Lalmuanpuia. He had a wonderful season last year with some fine displays and has scored seven goals so far in what will be his third I-League stint with Lajong.

Kenstar Kharsong and Rakesh Pradhan will lead the Shillong defense, both bringing in the experience of having been a part of Shillong's I-League campaign last year.

In the midfield, captain Samuel will look to Samuel Lyngdoh and F. Lalrohlua for support while in attack youngsters like Parvaj Bhuiya and Donboklang Lygdoh will shoulder the responsibility, having come up the academy ranks. Neithovilie Chalieu will hold fort in the Shillong goal.

Coach Alison said, "First game is always important. The Northeast derby has always been special. We have been training hard for this game and the players are ready to perform. It's a good decision by the club to go with Indian players only and it is a great opportunity for the youngsters.

"So this season is a big test and big challenge for us. We will be playing attacking football and the goal is to finish in the top six."

Captain Samuel appeared confident as well saying, "My personal goal for this season is to take my team as high as possible and also to score and assist as much as I can.

"There is no pressure on me or my teammates. Not having foreign players is not a disadvantage as we are young, full of energy and we are united. We will take one game at a time and give our best in every match."

Former champions Aizawl have managed to rope in last season's best performing coach Gift Raikhan from the ranks of Manipur's Neroca.

In Benin's Zikahi Dodoz and Liberia's Ansumanah Kromah he will have some proven goal scorers upfront to begin the season with.

The impressive David Lalrinmuana will lead the midfield and will be assisted by the rock solid Alfred Jaryan in a holding role and Kyrgyztan's Bektur Talgat.

Nigerian wing back Kareem Nurain is also a proven performer and has a knack of scoring goals, which should hold Aizawl and coach Gift in good stead while Gurpreet Sinngh, the former Quess East Bengal, Stabaek and Bengaluru FC goalie should provide them added comfort