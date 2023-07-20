Shkupi vs H. Litauen Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20, 2023

Shkupi host H. Litauen at the Tose Proeski Arena in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round second leg on Thursday (July 20).

The hosts have one foot in the next round following a resounding 5-0 win at Litauen in the first leg. The Lithuanian side literarily stopped fighting after conceding the first goal in the 11th minute. That early effort from Renaldo Cephas opened the floodgates for four more strikes.

Pellumbat are almost certain of reaching the Conference League second qualifying round as they welcome Litauen to Skopje in North Macedonia. Manager Arslan, though, has said there would be no complacency despite the huge aggregate advantage, meaning Shkupi will look to repeat their exploits in Kaunas.

Meanwhile, Litauen boss Andrius Skerla has no explanation for the home debacle that unfolded in front of 2000 fans. There were no cards or bookings for Litauen. Two yellow cards were handed out in the game, which went to Shkupi players.

The Lithuanian team were on a four-game unbeaten streak in A Lyga – their domestic top flight - but appeared unprepared for the continental adventure. Their defence was porous, and attack lacked focus and firepower.

Barring a miracle, their campaign is set to end in the first qualifying round.

Shkupi vs H. Litauen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Shkupi have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored 12 goals against four conceded in their last five games..

Shkupi have lost twice in their last ten games as opposed to four for Litauen.

Litauen have won four times and lost once in their last five road games.

Shkupi have won four times and lost once in their last five games, while Litauen have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Shkupi: W-L-W-W-W; Litauen: L-W-W-W-D

Shkupi vs H. Litauen Prediction

Red-hot Renaldo Cephas remains unstoppable. He ended last season as Shkupi’s top scorer with 11 goals. He scored four of the five goals in the first leg and will look for more.

Filip Dangubic, meanwhile, is the leading light in Litauen’s attack with ten goals in the ongoing A Lyga. However, he and his team face a near impossible task. Shkupi will not sit and watch their 5-0 lead gets washed away and should register another win.

Prediction: Shkupi 3-1 Litauen

Shkupi vs H. Litauen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Shkupi

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Shkupi to score first – Yes

Tip 4: H. Litauen to score - Yes