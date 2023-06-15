Shock PL club interested in signing Manchester United star Jadon Sancho, Red Devils want £60 million - Reports

According to Football Transfers, Aston Villa are very interested in signing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

Sancho has struggled to reach the superstar level he was once touted for at Borussia Dortmund. Since his £73 million move in 2021 to Manchester United, he has only scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 79 games for the club.

Manchester United are reportedly open to selling the 23-year-old this summer for £60 million. However, their valuation of the England international is too much for Aston Villa.

The Villans are interested in signing Jadon Sancho this summer but for a lesser transfer fee. Unai Emery's side qualified for the UEFA Europa Conference League and will be looking to strengthen his squad for next season.

However, this is a transfer that is unlikely to materialize. Manchester United are unlikely to lower their asking price for Sancho. Moreover, the Red Devils winger is currently earning £350,000 per week, a salary the Villans most probably won't be able to afford.

If Jadon Sancho does end up leaving Old Trafford this summer, a possible destination could be Tottenham Hotspur. As per Daily Star, Ange Postecoglou wants the right-winger in his squad and believes Sancho could fit his system.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford praises teammates after winning award

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford praised his teammates after winning the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

The England international had an exceptional season helping the Red Devils finish third with 75 points, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. Rashford was also integral in Erik ten Hag and Co. winning the Carabao Cup in February.

The 25-year-old ended the season with 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 appearances across competitions, his personal-best season to date. He also claimed the Players’ Player of the Year prize for his efforts.

Rashford selflessly credited his team for his rise in form. During the England press conference, he said (via Manchester United's official website):

“I just tried to keep working hard. I've been working hard from the beginning of the season. We didn't start the season very well, but as the team improved, I improved and that's credit to my team-mates because as a forward the only thing you can do is make runs."

He added:

“It's up to your team-mates to be able to find the passes and make your runs count. I have some fantastic team-mates that have some extraordinary capabilities and it's a big thanks to them.”

Rashford became the first United player since Robin van Persie in the 2012-13 season to score 30 goals across competitions for the club.

