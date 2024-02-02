"Sign him permanently", "Went from overly hated to under appreciated" - Real Madrid fans praise star for his performance in win over Getafe

Real Madrid fans were over the moon on social media after their star marksman Joselu grabbed both goals and put in a stellar performance in their 2-0 win over Getafe in La Liga.

The Spanish striker is only on loan at the Santiago Bernabeu till the end of the season. He was originally signed as a stop-gap replacement for Karim Benzema after his sudden decision to depart the club and join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

However, with his incredible performances for Los Blancos recently, he has won over the supporters, who are calling for him to be signed permanently. He has already bagged 12 goals and four assists this season, and seems to be growing in confidence and stature. One fan on X said:

"Joselu should stay beyond this season. Make the deal permanent."

Another one simply added:

"Sign him permanently."

Here are all the fan reactions:

Many fans expect Real Madrid to march on and win the title now, calling their club as the one "on top":

Other fans were quick to label him the "Goat" or greatest of all-time, and called him better than Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski:

Real Madrid (57 points) are back on top of the La Liga charts, two points ahead of Girona (55 points) after 22 rounds of fixtures. Up next in La Liga, they have the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid, with them having split their two games earlier this season with one win each.

Real won the Spanish Super Cup semifinal 5-3 in extra time, while Atleti knocked them out of the Copa del Rey in the Round of 16, setting up a mouth-watering clash at the Bernabeu.

Tchouameni suspended, Rudiger likely out injured: Real Madrid suffer double blow before Atletico clash

Although the game against Getafe brought mostly positives, Real Madrid took away a few negatives from the game as well as their star midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni picked up a yellow card that sees him suspended for the clash against Atletico Madrid.

Defender Antonio Rudiger also picked up a knock after a reckless challenge near the end of the first half. He ended up coming off at half-time for Eduardo Camavinga, who also narrowly escaped suspension after seeing out the game without picking up a yellow.

Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez were the only fit and experienced centre-backs at the club after David Alaba and Eder Militao both ruptured their ACL. Real could be in a real spot of bother if Rudiger's injury turns out to be a serious one.