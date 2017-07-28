Signing Coutinho doesn’t solve Barcelona’s problems

Why Barcelona should look elsewhere instead of Coutinho...

Coutinho is a man on fire

This is a strange world we live in. People wish for things that would do more harm to them than good, they crave for food not out of hunger, but out of curiosity and chase after things that they do not really need.

If a person already has a Ferrari, it doesn’t make sense for him to go out and buy a Lambhorgini – it doesn’t really add much except for show-off points. In football, it’s what we call a luxury signing – a signing that is not necessary and doesn’t improve the team by leaps and bounds.

Barcelona and their quandary

Okay, let’s get this clear from the get-go: Barcelona FC are going through a rough time. They are in dire need of midfielders who could up the quality of the starting XI while also adding some steel in difference to provide it with some bite.

For most of the window, they chased PSG’s Marco Verratti like a badger hunting for a partner in its mating season. However, they failed to make PSG budge.

In response, the French outfit countered by launching their own attack on the Catalans: going all-out for Neymar like a pack of wolves pounces on a rabbit.

Neymar could be playing for PSG soon

If reports are to be believed, the oil-rich Arab-owned Paris outfit will trigger the Brazilian’s release clause and make him the most expensive player of all time. If this happens, then Barca not only end up with a weak midfield, but also a depleted attack.

Barcelona have signed a winger and a right-back thus far in the window, increasing their strength in depth in the process. However, their first-team lacks the quality to compete in a 38-game league season against arch-rivals Real Madrid – and, as a result, they have targeted a Brazilian with the hope that he will improve their team: Philippe Coutinho.

The quality of Phil

Now, Coutinho is a fantastic player. Anyone who denies that is either blind or a jealous rival fan. The former Inter midfielder has the ability to spot passing channels and play some wonderful balls through them.

But that’s not all. The Brazilian is a very hard working player and isn’t shy to get his hands dirty by doing the defensive work for his team.

For someone who attacks so well and is a modern-day amalgam of a midfielder and a forward, his tackling is quite incredibly good.

Coutinho has the ability to turn a game on its head

At his best, Coutinho is the very impersonation of the Universe itself: drawing the galaxies and the stars with his divine right-foot for a paintbrush while having the rage of a meteor to destroy the worlds of others.

The Brazilian’s influence in the opposition third puts him among the very best players in the world, but the truth is that he isn’t a player Barcelona need – especially with Neymar on board.

As a Neymar replacement

There are contradicting reports; some claim that the Liverpool number 10 will come as a Neymar replacement while others think that his signing is essential to keep the Brazil number 10 at the Camp Nou.

As a replacement for Neymar, he would be a downgrade – with all due respect. While Coutinho has the game-changing abilities of his compatriot, he just doesn’t has the goal-scoring qualities of Neymar. Last season was Coutinho’s best in terms of scoring as the former Vasco da Gama starlet managed to find the net 13 times last season.

Meanwhile, Neymar’s worst tally for Barca came in his first season as a 21 year-old kid playing in Europe for the first time. While it is true that Neymar could manage only 13 last season while playing more minutes than his Brazil team-mate, it would be absurd to claim that Coutinho is a better finisher when Neymar has already showed us what he is capable of.

And then there are the assists. While it is true that Neymar has better team-mates, his assist numbers have been far superior to Coutinho. In the last four seasons, Neymar has 38 assists in the league alone, leaving Coutinho’s 24 assists in the same time frame trailing far behind.

This is mostly because of the fact that Neymar is more direct and finds himself more inside the opposition box than Coutinho, which all the more strengthens the point as to why Coutinho is not the best option to replace Neymar on the left.

Coutinho is a different kind of player and will certainly bring a different element form the left, but Barcelona will lose the scoring charm from there like they have with Neymar.

Alongside Neymar

Neymar and Coutinho are the new-age kings of Brazil

If Neymar ends up staying and Barcelona still end up buying Coutinho, than the latter will be shunted to the midfield – most probably on the left-side of a three-man trivote, a role once mastered by Iniesta.

While the prospect of replacing Iniesta with Coutinho looks enticing on the paper, it perhaps isn’t. The Spaniard is a much more conservative player while the Brazilian is a little more direct. Coutinho is at his best when he is given the freedom to push up and join the forwards to become an auxiliary forward himself.

One of the reasons why Barcelona’s system under Guardiola worked so well was because of Iniesta’s restrained ways. Given that Barcelona will have three forwards as it is, it wouldn’t be a tactically wise plan to allow Coutinho to do something like that. .

Alright, so what? Coutinho can restrain himself too, right? Yes, he can, but doesn’t that make it all the more weird to sign him for an exuberant fee – Liverpool will never let him go for anything that isn’t close to a €100 million – and not play him in his best role, or even a part of it?

With that amount of money, Barcelona can actually sign a player whose natural role is to be conformist in midfield like Iniesta – someone like Adrien Rabiot, Miralem Pjanic or Jean Seri, who are inferior to the Brazilian, but make more tactical sense than him.

While Coutinho is one of the best players in the world, signing him wouldn’t really make much tactical sense for the Catalans. He certainly has a lot of positiv qualities and will improve the team in some aspects, but not the really necessary ones – the glaring problems that need real solutions.