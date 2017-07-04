Signing Ronaldo would create trouble for Bayern Munich - Hitzfeld

Former Bayern Munich boss Ottmar Hitzfeld has warned the Bundesliga champions off signing Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

by Omnisport News 04 Jul 2017, 23:18 IST

Ottmar Hitzfeld claims Bayern Munich should steer clear of signing Cristiano Ronaldo as his financial demands could create a whole host of problems at the Allianz Arena.

Ronaldo was loosely linked with the Bundesliga champions after reports emerged of his apparent unhappiness in Madrid due to Spanish tax authorities launching an investigation into claims of impropriety - allegations the player denies.

But, while conceding recruiting someone of Ronaldo's ability would be a dream from a playing perspective, Hitzfeld, who guided Bayern to five Bundesliga titles across two spells in charge, also outlined the problems it could cause to team unity.

He told t-online.de: "When I read the rumours I had to smile. I am happy about this idea - even if it is unrealistic.

"For the fans it would be a Christmas present to sign Cristiano Ronaldo but it is a utopian scenario.

"He would break the salary structure and Bayern would then have financial issues with the other players. And then the agents would use the situation to get more for their clients.

"[Bayern president] Uli Hoeness would not take such a risk."

Hitzfeld also questioned the wisdom in Bayern moving for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

The 28-year-old Chilean is a reported target of coach Carlo Ancelotti even though a deal appears unlikely due to his age and the financial package it would require to take him to the Bundesliga.

Hitzfeld added: "Perhaps you could do something else to create an attacking threat.

"And you must not forget that Bayern already have incredible players with [Arjen] Robben, [Franck] Ribery, [Thomas] Muller, Thiago and [Robert] Lewandowski.

"If they signed Sanchez they would have to go to the bank. Bayern would wonder if it was worth signing another player in this category."