Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Signings likely as Barca eye midfield reinforcements

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3.61K   //    28 Jul 2018, 18:40 IST
Ernesto Valverde - cropped
Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona have already splashed €118million ahead of the new LaLiga season and head coach Ernesto Valverde says his transfer business is not finished there.

Young midfielder Arthur, his fellow Brazilian Malcom and French defender Clement Lenglet have all arrived at Camp Nou in a busy July.

They could soon be joined by further reinforcements as the Spanish champions attempt to plug the gaps left by Andres Iniesta's move to Japan and Paulinho's return to Guangzhou Evergrande on loan.

Amid ongoing links with Miralem Pjanic and Frenkie de Jong, Valverde admitted he was looking to strengthen his midfield options.

"We're open to any possibility," the Barca boss told reporters.

"It's true that in the centre of the pitch we've lost important players in Andres and Paulinho so it's likely that we will make more signings.

"We will try to build the most competitive squad possible."


Barca are better stocked in the centre of defence, where the purchase of 23-year-old Lenglet has given them five clear contenders for a starting spot.

Reports suggest one of Yerry Mina and Thomas Vermaelen will be squeezed out, although Valverde was hesitant to discuss which way he was leaning.

"We'll see how things go. There are a lot of rumours about defenders, we have to wait and see," he said.

"What we try to do is have the best defenders and those we have are very good."

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Barcelona transfer news: Xavi blasts board for signings,...
RELATED STORY
4 midfield targets that Real Madrid are interested in...
RELATED STORY
5 midfielders likely to sign for a new club this summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona eye La Liga star after Rabiot snub
RELATED STORY
Arthur Melo - Why the 21-year-old midfield artist is a...
RELATED STORY
3 players who are likely to leave FC Barcelona this summer
RELATED STORY
Messi and Suarez on Barca bench as Valverde rings changes
RELATED STORY
5 of Barcelona's strangest signings ever
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi at war with FC Barcelona over summer...
RELATED STORY
Is Barcelona strong enough to win UCL this season?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us