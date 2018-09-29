Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sigurdsson's double helps Everton beat Fulham 3-0 in EPL

Associated Press
NEWS
News
29   //    29 Sep 2018, 22:56 IST
AP Image

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Gylfi Sigurdsson atoned for an earlier penalty miss with a second-half double to help Everton defeat Fulham 3-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Iceland forward hit a 52nd-minute spot kick against the bar but four minutes later drilled home the opener from the edge of the box after Jonjoe Kenny's deep cross was half-cleared into his path.

"He showed fantastic character and personality after he missed the penalty," Everton manager Marco Silva said. "He works every day to achieve something and I thought the football was fair with him today."

After Cenk Tosun headed in his first goal of the season from Theo Walcott's cross in the 66th, Sigurdsson was on target again in the 89th with a low drive from substitute Bernard's cross.

Fulham is four points behind Everton.

To add to Fulham's woes, midfielder Joe Bryan is likely to be ruled out for weeks after straining a hamstring, while Timothy Fonsu-Mensah faces tests on a shoulder injury which forced him off.

Associated Press
NEWS
