Silva at Everton for the long haul

After years of short-term appointments, Marco Silva is eyeing a lengthy stay at Everton.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 05 Jun 2018, 12:25 IST
167
marcosilva - cropped
Everton boss Marco Silva

Marco Silva's managerial career has seen him take charge of five clubs in the past five years, but the Everton boss insists he is at Goodison Park for the long haul.

After three years cutting his teeth at Estoril, Silva's coaching journey has taken him to Sporting CP, Olympiacos, Hull City and Watford.

He impressed in Greece, winning a league title, and enhanced his reputation trying to keep Hull in the Premier League in 2017.

That earned him a chance with Watford and the early signs were promising, but after links with Everton and one win in 11 matches he was sacked in January.

Silva reappeared in Merseyside last month and has set his sights on building a legacy with the Toffees.

"Everton as a club perform better when they have some stability, when they have a coach here for more than two or three years," he told the club's official website. 

"This is important and something I had when I started my career. We [managers] improve every season and that is something I want to do here as well. It is something I tried to fight for in my career and everyone else – the owner, the chairman, the club – is trying to find as well: a coach and squad to have some stability and provide this stability for our fans.

"In football, your work becomes easier if you stay after one year and have a second and third season or more. You can take the decisions because you know your squad.

"I feel great confidence in my work and I feel they [Everton's board] will be behind us and supporting all the time.

"And, of course, in the end, the most important thing is the results."

Silva vowed to improve the style of football played by Everton after criticism of Sam Allardyce in the 2017-18 campaign, despite the former England manager securing an eighth-place finish.

"You cannot take away the ambition from our fans," added Silva. "This pressure is normal in a big club. We want this pressure behind us. 

"If the fans feel our team's commitment [they will get behind us] and they want good football as well.

"It is not only about winning, they want to come and enjoy what they see. You need to deliver all these good feelings for them.

"It is really important to make that big connection with the supporters early in my time here."

