×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Silva confirms plans to leave Manchester City

Omnisport
NEWS
News
67   //    26 Jun 2019, 03:46 IST
David - cropped
David Silva has outlined his intention to leave Manchester City after next season

David Silva will play his final season at Manchester City in 2019-20, the influential midfielder has announced.

Silva, 33, is considered one of the greatest players in the club's history, helping them to win four Premier League titles as well as a brace of FA Cups and four EFL Cups.

But the former Spain international, who joined from Valencia in 2010, has decided the upcoming campaign will be his last with City.

Silva will not, however, sign for another Premier League club once his City contract expires.

"This is the last one," Silva told reporters. "Ten years for me is enough. It's the perfect time.

"Initially the club were talking about two years [contract] but I decided to sign another one so I finished at 10 years.

"It completes the cycle. It's a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years - that's it!"

City sealed a domestic clean sweep last season but European success continues to elude the club, although Silva is not disappointed to have missed out on the Champions League.

Advertisement

"We haven't been able to achieve that goal yet of winning the Champions League but if every year is like last season I would sign for it right now," he added.

"When I was a kid, I never thought I would achieve everything I have done, so I'm more than happy with what I have achieved in my 10 years at City.

"The respect people have shown me and the way people in Manchester have treated me has been unbelievable. That's what I really like, the recognition they have given me.

"I've got a family now and it's about priorities. I want to spend more time with the family. I've got another year at Manchester City so we will see what happens after that."

Silva's decision will be disappointing for City boss Pep Guardiola, who said in January he hoped to persuade the player to sign a fresh contract.

Ending his career at hometown club Las Palmas has long been Silva's plan, but he indicated they will have to seal promotion to LaLiga for that move to be realistic.

"Not China," Silva said of his next destination. "I don't know. My girlfriend decides for me!

"I would love to finish my career in Las Palmas but football changes. Who knows? It depends on the team and the players. I cannot come here [to Las Palmas] to play in the second division with this team."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20: 5 things Manchester City should do to keep Liverpool at bay
RELATED STORY
Walker joins Silva, Sterling, Ederson and more in committing to City
RELATED STORY
Bernardo Silva -The tale of another left-footed magician
RELATED STORY
Kompany backs class clown Silva to take Manchester City captaincy
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Bernardo Silva pens long-term Manchester City extension
RELATED STORY
3 signings Manchester City should make this summer
RELATED STORY
EPL 18/19: 4 Manchester City players who need to leave this summer
RELATED STORY
Guardiola eager for Sane to stay at Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Sterling: Bernardo Silva arrival transformed my Manchester City career
RELATED STORY
Manchester City transfer news: Gundogan not convinced that Leroy Sane wants to leave the Etihad after talking to him
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us