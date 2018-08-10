Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Silva hoping to profit from Everton's spending power

Omnisport
NEWS
News
280   //    10 Aug 2018, 23:43 IST
jordanpickford-cropped
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

Marco Silva has defended Everton's activity in the transfer market, citing Jordan Pickford as an example of how the club can be rewarded for their willingness to spend big.

For the second consecutive close season, the Toffees forked out sizeable fees to bring in new players, with the arrival of Richarlison in a reported £40million switch from Watford raising eyebrows.

But Silva is pleased that Everton have spent the money required to improve the squad and now hopes that, like goalkeeper Pickford - a £30m recruit from Sunderland, the new additions can show their quality at Goodison Park.

"I can talk about one year ago when we took Jordan Pickford and everyone was talking in that moment," Silva told a news conference. "Now, nobody doubts his value. It's the value the club had to pay to take him here.

"With football and the market now, it's really difficult. When you believe in one player to improve the squad, you have to do everything that is possible for us as a club to sign these players.

"If the player performs well and helps us to achieve our goals, nobody will speak about the price of the player."

The new Everton boss was unwilling to entertain talk of a potential top-six challenge, however, insisting his aim is just to help the players thrive.

"The expectations? It is normal at a club like Everton. We want to win every game, do everything that we can to win our matches, and at the end we'll see our position," Silva said.

"I think everybody knows what our goal is, what we have to do here. Now is the moment to give time to these players, to work hard and to support them to do well."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Premier League Transfer Spending 2018: How Much Did Each...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Why Ronaldo wants to leave...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham needs to revamp its spending policy to become...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Arsenal bargain purchases from the Wenger Era
RELATED STORY
Reports: West Ham United to complete a £4m deal for...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018-19: Most value for money pick...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Mourinho needs to leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Big-spending Liverpool must deliver on potential, says Klopp
RELATED STORY
5 clubs with the highest spending on transfers this summer
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Spanish exports to ever play in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
FT MAN LEI
2 - 1
 Manchester United vs Leicester City
Today NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
Today AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
Today FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Today HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
Today WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Tomorrow LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us