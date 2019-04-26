Silva looking to secure Europa League qualification

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 20 // 26 Apr 2019, 00:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Everton boss Marco Silva

Everton boss Marco Silva is looking to secure his side a place in next season's Europa League in the final weeks of the Premier League season.

The Toffees are in a four-way battle for seventh in the table alongside Wolves, Watford and Leicester City.

They face a trip to Crystal Palace this weekend and Silva will assess how successful his first campaign at Goodison Park has been when it comes to an end.

"We have to keep fighting. We are not in seventh," he told his pre-match news conference.

"We have to keep fighting and proving our quality. We have to win the matches also.

"At the end we will talk about the season and my feeling. Our goal since the first day of the season hasn't changed. Our goal is there, it's open, to fight and stick together.

"It's tight, the competition [for seventh]. Some clubs are doing a really good season also. We have to keep doing our job as best we can and at the end we will see our position in the table.

"This season was clear for us - we should do better than the previous season. I am not just talking about the table but everything in general. The whole picture.

Advertisement

"The next season will be the same. Of course, in the right moment we will talk about next season. It is not the right moment to talk now."

After the clash against Palace, Everton host Burnley before travelling to Tottenham on the final day of the season.