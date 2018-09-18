Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Silva: PSG, Liverpool have world's two best attacks

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.70K   //    18 Sep 2018, 07:59 IST
NeymarCavaniMbappe - Cropped
Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva believes the world's two best attacks will meet when his team face Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Ligue 1 champions travel to Anfield on Tuesday for their Group C clash, and an open encounter is expected.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who is in some doubt due to an eye injury, have led the way for Liverpool, while Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani make up a dangerous PSG attack.

Silva feels the two attacks are the world's best, and he expects the teams to put on a "show".

"We've got to be prepared, start well and hopefully we can go back home with a good result," he told a news conference on Monday.

"It's all about us. That's what we've got to do – we've got to be focused on ourselves. We've got to be prepared because I know the fans are going to be in for a great spectacle. It's going to be a real show of football.

"You are looking at probably the two strongest club forward lines in world football – three attackers on each side that can entertain and provide a threat all the way through the match.

"We'll be talking between now and [the game] and the best way of approaching the game tactically, but as I say, it's going to be some kind of show."

Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs PSG - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
UCL: Three reasons why Liverpool can beat PSG at Anfield
RELATED STORY
PSG rest Neymar ahead of Liverpool clash
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Preview: Liverpool v PSG
RELATED STORY
Alves demands Champions League improvements from PSG
RELATED STORY
Liverpool a step up for PSG, says Verratti
RELATED STORY
PSG are favourites against Liverpool - Klopp
RELATED STORY
Tuchel the best coach in the world – PSG president...
RELATED STORY
UCL 2018-19: Liverpool's probable starting lineup vs PSG
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 7 left-footed footballers in the world...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Today BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
Tomorrow CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
Europa League 2018-19
20 Sep PAO CHE 10:25 PM PAOK vs Chelsea
20 Sep VID BAT 10:25 PM Vidi vs BATE
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us