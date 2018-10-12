×
Silva revels in Portugal triumph

Omnisport
NEWS
News
73   //    12 Oct 2018, 14:11 IST
BernardoSilvaCropped
Portugal's Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva was delighted with Portugal's "dominant" display after Thursday's 3-2 Nations League victory in Poland.

Fernando Santos' side fell behind in Chorzow but were ahead by the break courtesy of Andre Silva's leveller and an own goal from Kamil Glik.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva's second-half strike ensured Jakub Blaszczykowski's late effort was merely a consolation.

"I think Poland started very strongly and we weren't at our best at the start of the game, especially in the first 15 minutes," he said.

"But I think after conceding the goal we proved we're a team that can keep the ball. We were dominant and we created some difficulties for Poland.

"And especially until the 70th minute we were quite superior and then we knew that, especially playing here in Poland, they were going to make it difficult for us.

"They put a lot of pressure on our defence, but in the end it was a good performance from us and a very important victory in terms of our final objective."

The result kept Portugal top of a three-team group that also includes Italy. 

Omnisport
NEWS
