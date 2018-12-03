×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Silva unsure about severity of Neymar's injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    03 Dec 2018, 06:52 IST
Neymar - Cropped
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva is unsure if Neymar's injury is serious after the star forward was substituted during a draw at Bordeaux on Sunday.

Neymar opened the scoring in the 2-2 draw in Ligue 1, but he came off early in the second half after apparently re-injuring his groin.

Thomas Tuchel has already ruled the Brazilian out of Wednesday's trip to Strasbourg and Silva is hopeful the 26-year-old is only sidelined briefly.

"Neymar? We don't know if it's serious. But you know the guy, he doesn't like to leave a game so if he does, there has to be something. I don't know what he has," Silva told reporters.

"He has to undergo a test and then we'll tell you because you're curious. I think even the doctor isn't sure yet, but you'll know [Monday]."

PSG went ahead twice – Kylian Mbappe giving them a 2-1 lead – but were pegged back on both occasions as their perfect record in the league this season came to an end.

Tuchel's side are 14 points clear atop the table through 15 games this season.

Omnisport
NEWS
Sanchez suffers hamstring injury in training
RELATED STORY
Injury rules Bernardo Silva out of Poland clash
RELATED STORY
David Silva- the underrated PL legend
RELATED STORY
Everton have no fear of Liverpool at Anfield - Silva
RELATED STORY
10 greatest forwards of all time
RELATED STORY
I almost had my leg amputated – United's Shaw reveals...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola unsure about Man City's Champions League chances
RELATED STORY
10 greatest strikers of all time
RELATED STORY
AC Milan: The Trial of Andre Silva
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Match Day 13 Round-up
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us