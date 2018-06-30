Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Silva wants Spain to use speed at World Cup to beat Russia

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    30 Jun 2018, 23:53 IST
AP Image

MOSCOW (AP) — With Spain expecting Russia to sit back and defend in numbers, speed and attack will be crucial in their last-16 match at the World Cup.

One of the players the 2010 champions will be relying on to cut through the host's back line is David Silva.

He scored for Spain in its 3-0 win over Russia in the semifinals of the European Championship in 2008, the last time the two teams played in a competitive fixture.

"Sometimes these teams 'park the bus' in front of us and it's hard to handle," he said through an interpreter Saturday. "If we play very fast up front, we'll have more options and generate spaces in which we can hurt them."

After tough matches in a group also containing Portugal, Iran and Morocco, Silva and coach Fernando Hierro both called on Spain to be more meticulous and cut down on errors.

"It was a very tough group and we need to minimize our mistakes. That's the key," Silva said. "If in difficult matches we start handing out goals to the opposition, things are going to be difficult for us, so we need to tighten up our defending."

The winner of the match goes on to face either Croatia or Denmark in the quarterfinals.

Hierro never expected to be leading Spain into the knockout stages of this World Cup — at least not until his predecessor Julen Lopetegui was fired as coach two days before the tournament began.

Despite that disruption, Hierro said Spain has been able to do detailed research on its opponents, and Russia is no different. He stressed that his team will need to counter Russia's physical strength and their success at set pieces.

"So we need to find their weak points and where we can hurt them," Hierro said through an interpreter.

Plans can change, and he noted that Russia has switched up its style since the two teams drew 3-3 last year.

"We're not going to lose any sleep over all these variables," Hierro said. "I have done all the work I could and I have a team which can adapt to any situation. That's our strength."

Happy hosts Russia wait for Spain team under fire at home
RELATED STORY
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
Spain v Russia: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Spain concerned with defensive mistakes at World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 changes to the starting line-up that...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Best and worst players as Spain beat Iran
RELATED STORY
Spain needs to stay motivated for last World Cup group match
RELATED STORY
Diego Costa scores again, Spain beats Iran 1-0 at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Colombia captain wants World Cup team to use past resolve
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Hierro ponders changes as Spain prepare...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us