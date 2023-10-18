Simba vs Al Ahly Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20, 2023

Simba welcome Al Ahly to the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium for the first leg of their AFL quarterfinal on Friday (October 20).

This will be the first edition of the AFL, hosted by CAF and comprising eight African clubs. The tournament is scheduled to expand to 24 teams next season.

Simba are coming off a 2-1 win at Singida Fountain in the Tanzanian Ligi Kuu Bara a fortnight ago. Saidi Ntibazonkiza and Moses Phiri scored either side of Deus Kaseke to help their side claim maximum points.

Al Ahly, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Ismaily 3-1 at home in the Egyptian Premier League. South African forward Percy Tau scored a brace to guide his team to victory.

The African champions turn their attention back to the continent for their maiden foray into the AFL. The winner of the tie face either Petro Atletico or Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinal.

Simba vs Al Ahly Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have two wins apiece from their last four meetings.

Their most recent meeting in April 2021 saw Al Ahly claim a 1-0 home win in the group stage of the CAF Champions League en route winning the competition.

Simba are unbeaten in nine games across competitions, winning seven.

Al Ahly are on a five-game winning streak across competitions.

Four of Simba's last five games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Six of Al Ahly's last seven competitive games, including the last five, have produced at least three goals.

Five of Al Ahly's last six games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Simba vs Al Ahly Prediction

The African Football League will kick off this weekend amidst controversies but the clubs competiting will look to start on a positive note.

Al Ahly are royalty in African club football and will look to translate their dominance in other CAF competitions into this new tournament.

Both sides are in fine form, but Al Ahly's superior experience at this level could give them a slight edge. Expect the Egyptian side to take a narrow lead into the second leg.

Prediction: Simba 1-2 Al Ahly

Simba vs Al Ahly Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ahly to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Ahly to score over 1.5 goals