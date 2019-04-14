×
Simeone hails 'world's best goalkeeper' Oblak

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    14 Apr 2019, 01:54 IST
jan oblak - cropped
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak

Diego Simeone described Jan Oblak as "the best goalkeeper in the world" after his star turn in Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Atletico bounced back from last weekend's disappointing 2-0 defeat to Barcelona as goals from Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata earned all three points.

It could have been a very different outcome, though, if not for Oblak producing three stunning saves to keep Celta at bay.

And Simeone was in no doubt that the Slovenia international – who joined from Benfica in 2014 – is comfortably the best in the world in his position.

"He is the best goalkeeper in the world," he said. "We are fortunate that he chooses to play at Atletico and that he is with us. 

"He has improved a lot and he has earned it. When he arrived years ago, he entered the Champions League and because of his work, effort and improvement he is where he is."

The Atletico boss, meanwhile, was quick to dismiss speculation that Griezmann will attempt to engineer a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Camp Nou would appear to be the most likely destination given Barca's very public interest in the 28-year-old before he committed his future to Atletico ahead of last year's World Cup.

Simeone, though, says his side's most prized asset is going nowhere.

"I repeat, he is one of our captains. The club has made a huge effort to keep him here, he is happy in Madrid," he explained.

"He is a very important player for the team, it does not make me think that he can leave."

The win against Celta increased Atletico's lead over Real Madrid – who play Leganes on Monday – to five points in the battle for second.

Omnisport
NEWS
