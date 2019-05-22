×
Simeone reaffirms Atletico commitment ahead of rebuild

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    22 May 2019, 04:58 IST
simeone-cropped
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone eased any fan fears he might leave Atletico Madrid as part of their expected exodus.

Atletico look set for arguably their most important transfer window since Simeone returned to the club as coach in 2011, with numerous key players departing.

Juanfran, Diego Godin and Filipe Luis are expected to leave on free transfers, Lucas Hernandez will join Bayern Munich, while Vitolo, Santiago Arias, Thomas Partey, Rodri and Saul Niguez have been strongly linked with moves.

To make matters worse, star forward Antoine Griezmann also announced his intention to leave the club despite only signing a new contract last year.

With several major European clubs set to change coaches, Simeone had been suggested as a potential target for some, though he insists he is not about to jump ship.

Speaking after Tuesday's 2-1 friendly defeat to Beitar Jerusalem, Simeone said: "I like my job, I feel very identified and committed to the club.

"I know that year on year it's always more difficult and that makes us see our real selves and generate enthusiasm.

"Next season there will be football players who will arrive with great enthusiasm and hopefully adapt to the responsibility that means being at Atletico Madrid."

