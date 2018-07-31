Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Simeone thinks I have special qualities, says Atletico new boy Gelson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
256   //    31 Jul 2018, 23:11 IST
gelson martins - cropped
Gelson Martins in action for Sporting CP

Gelson Martins was encouraged to join Atletico Madrid after Diego Simeone identified the "special characteristics" he can bring to the team.

The Portugal international signed a five-year deal last week after rescinding his contract at crisis-hit Sporting CP.

The 23-year-old, who was officially presented at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday, is excited to get to work under his new boss.

"The coach's message was very important to me and he said I could add value to the team," he told reporters. "All the players are very good, but the coach thinks I have special characteristics and that's why I came.

"Since I arrived, I have worked very hard and with quality, and that will help me in the way I play, which is why I am very happy to work with Simeone."

Club president Enrique Cerezo hopes Gelson can become a "legend" at the club, much like compatriots Tiago Mendes and Simao, who enjoyed great success with Atletico in the last decade.

"We're signing a footballer who, despite his youth, already has a great deal of experience," said Cerezo.

"Here, Portuguese players have become legends and we are sure that you will give everything for these colours."

Omnisport
NEWS
Simeone wants Vrsaljko to stay at Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Simeone not surprised by Juventus links to Godin
RELATED STORY
Atletico sign Gelson from Sporting on five-year deal
RELATED STORY
Sporting CP demand compensation from Atletico Madrid over...
RELATED STORY
Lemar not scared of brutal Simeone demands
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid pre-season squad preview
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Atletico Madrid can break the Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Lemar: Griezmann, Hernandez will ease Atletico transition
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi may join Ronaldo in Italy soon, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
You've got to have balls - Simeone hails defiant Atletico
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us