Sint-Truidense vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13, 2023

The Belgian Jupiler League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sint-Truidense and Anderlecht go head-to-head at the Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium on Sunday (August 13).

Sint-Truidense maintained their 100% start to the new Jupiler League campaign, beating Kortrijk 1-0 on Sunday. Before that, Thorsten Fink’s side had picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Standard Liege in their opener.

Sandwiched between both wins, Sint-Truidense fell to a 4-0 friendly loss against German outfit RB Leipzig on August 2.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, got their season up and running on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Royal Antwerp. They followed that up with a 2-0 defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise in their Jupiler League opener at the Stade Joseph Marien on July 28.

While Anderlecht will look to build on last weekend’s result, they have struggled on the road, losing their last three competitive games.

Sint-Truidense vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 47 meeting, Anderlecht hold the superior record in the fixture.

Sint-Truidense have picked up 11 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Anderlecht have won their last three games against Fink’s men and are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings, winning nine times since a 4-2 loss in November 2018.

Sint-Truidense have won all but one of their last four competitive home games, with a 1-0 loss to Royal Antwerp on April 23 being the exception.

The Purple & White are on a run of three competitive defeats in away games since a 1-0 win at Eupen in April.

Sint-Truidense vs Anderlecht Prediction

Coming off a win in the last game, both teams have sky-high confidence. Riemer’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture, so they should claim all three points.

Prediction: Sint-Truidense 1-3 Anderlecht

Sint-Truidense vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Anderlecht

Tip 2: First to score - Anderlecht (The visitors have opened the scoring in their last ten games against Sint-Truidense.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last ten clashes.)