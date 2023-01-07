Sion vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

Swiss side FC Sion and German club VfB Stuttgart will square off in a friendly in Spain on Sunday (January 8).

Sion have not been in action since a 2-1 defeat against FC Thun in an all-Swiss friendly in December. Gabriel Kyeremateng and Nicola Sutter scored either side of Yiyas Chouref to help the Challenge League outfit claim the win.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat to Swiss side Luzern in a friendly in December. Asumah Abubakar, Sofyan Chader and Thibault Klidje found the back of the net.

Both sides will use this friendly to continue their preparations for a return to competitive action.

Sion face Bochum next week before hosting Lugano in the Swiss Super League on January 22. Stuttgart, meanwhile, will return to action in the Bundesliga when they welcome Mainz to the Mercedez-Benz Arena on January 21.

Sion vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Sion have won just one of their last six friendlies, losing four.

Stuttgart have won their last four friendlies.

Stuttgart's last eight freindlies have produced at least three goals, with seven games seeing goals at both ends and four producing four goals or more.

Sion's last five friendlies have produced at least three goals.

Five of Sion's last six competitive fixtures have seen at least one side fail to score.

Stuttgart have won just one of their last eight games away from home.

Sion vs Stuttgart Prediction

Stuttgart are the more established side, but this game being a friendly means the pedigree and quality of players might not count for much.

Both sides are attack-minded and are likely to play on the front foot, which could result in a high-scoring game.

FC Sion @FCSion



Le FC Sion a effectué deux entraînements aujourd’hui sous le soleil de Marbella



Quelques images en vidéo



#FCSion #TousEnsemble 🤍 𝗝𝗢𝗨𝗥Le FC Sion a effectué deux entraînements aujourd’hui sous le soleil de MarbellaQuelques images en vidéo 𝗝𝗢𝗨𝗥 2️⃣🇪🇸Le FC Sion a effectué deux entraînements aujourd’hui sous le soleil de Marbella ☀️Quelques images en vidéo 🎥⤵️#FCSion #TousEnsemble❤️🤍 https://t.co/vZTC6zu47s

Stuttgart have been particularly potent in friendlies this year, winning the last four. The Bundesliga club will be keen to end their midseason break on a high ahead of their competitive return and should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sion 1-3 Stuttgart

Sion vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Stuttgart to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Bld Tip - Stuttgart to score 3+ goals

