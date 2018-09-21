Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Six titles, 204 goals - Aguero's incredible City career in Opta stats

Omnisport
NEWS
News
168   //    21 Sep 2018, 16:22 IST
aguero-cropped
Manchester City star Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero looks set to continue tormenting Premier League defences until 2021 after signing a new Manchester City deal on Friday.

The Argentina international has enjoyed a stellar career at the club since joining from Atletico Madrid for a reported £40million in 2011.

Not only is he City's all-time leading scorer with 204 goals – 27 more than anyone else – but he wrote himself into club folklore when grabbing the dramatic late winner against Queens Park Rangers in May 2012 that secured their first Premier League title.

Despite fitness and injury problems during his time in England, Aguero has made 299 appearances for City, providing a consistent threat in attack throughout his time at the Etihad Stadium.

His record speaks for itself, as the numbers - provided by Opta - show…

 

33 – Aguero's best season at City, in terms of goals, was the 2016-17 campaign when he scored 33 times in all competitions.

82 – But others might point to the 2013-14 season as his most productive, as he found the net 28 times in 2,289 minutes on the pitch. That is an average of a goal every 82 minutes.

36 – Aguero has 146 Premier League goals, which is 36 more than anyone else since the start of his City career. By the way, Harry Kane sits in second place on the list.

25 – Manchester City have netted 102 times in the Champions League, and Aguero (26) has scored 25 per cent of them.

6 – Although City are yet to win a European title, Aguero has won both the Premier League and the EFL Cup three times at the club.

51 – The 30-year-old has faced 57 teams since joining City, only failing to score against six of them – Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Celtic, Lyon and Bolton Wanderers.

9 – Only Alan Shearer (11) has scored more Premier League hat-tricks than Aguero, though no one has a more impressive haul of trebles for a single club.

14 – Newcastle United are statistically Aguero's favourite opponents, having scored 14 times against them in 13 appearances. However, his 10-goal haul against Watford has come from just six meetings.

19 – David Silva has set Aguero up for more goals than anyone else since the Argentina forward's arrival. Yaya Toure (17) and Kevin De Bruyne (15) are not far behind, though.

