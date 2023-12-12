SL Benfica Women vs Eintracht Frankfurt Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 13, 2023

SL Benfica Women welcome Eintracht Frankfurt Women to the Estadio da Luz for a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Wednesday (December 13).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat at home to city rivals Sporting Lisbon in the Campeonato Nacional Feminino. Diana Silva, Claudia Neto and Ana Capeta scored to help Sporting elave with all three points.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, came from behind in a 3-1 home win over Hoffeinheim in the Women's Bundesliga. Julia Hickelsberger-Fuller put Hoffenheim ahead in the fourth minute before Lara Prasnikar drew the game level three minutes before the break. Nicole Anyomi and Shekiere Martinez bagged second-half goals to guarantee the win.

Niko Arnautis' side now turn their focus to the continent, where their last game was a 3-1 home defeat to Barcelona. Meanwhile, Benfica's last game saw them claim maximum points in a narrow 1-0 home win over Rosengard.

The victory took the Lisbon outfit to third spot in Group A on three points, while Frankfurt are level on points in second place.

SL Benfica Women vs Eintracht Frankfurt Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Frankfurt's last five games across competitions have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Benfica's defeat to Sporting ended their run of 10 games where at least one side kept a clean sheet.

Frankfurt are unbeaten in five away games, winning the last four.

Benfica had won all eight games played at home this season before their defeat to Sporting.

SL Benfica Women vs Eintracht Frankfurt Women Prediction

Matchdays three and four of the Women's Champions League pit Benfica and Frankfurt, which could well be considered a direct playoff for second spot in the group.

Benfica saw their winning start at home come to an end in the Lisbon derby last time out and will be eager to get back on track. Frankfurt, for their part, have rebounded from an opening-day shock loss at SSG Essen and are unbeaten in five trips since then, including at Bayern Munich.

Expect Frankfurt to keep their unbeaten away streak alive with a narrow win.

Prediction: SL Benfica 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

SL Benfica Women vs Eintracht Frankfurt Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals