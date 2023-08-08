Slavia Prague vs Dnipro-1 Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023

Slavia Prague host Dnipro-1 at Eden Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday (August 10).

The hosts maintained their 100% record in the Czech top flight with a 2-1 win over Zlin on Sunday. Jindrich Trpisovsky’s side have won their opening three 1. Liga games, edging out Hradec Kralove, Dynamo Ceske Budejovice and Zlin respectively.

Slavia have now won 13 of their last 14 competitive home games, with a 1-1 draw against Hradec Kralove on April 30 being the exception.

Dnipro, meanwhile, would have hoped for a more positive start to their new campaign, as they were dumped out of the Champions League qualifiers following a 5-3 aggregate defeat to Panathinaikos.

After a 3-1 first-leg loss on July 25, Oleksandr Kucher’s men could only salvage a 2-2 draw in the return to drop to the Europa qualifiers. Since then, Dnipro-1 have picked themselves up, claiming a 2-1 win over Polissya Zhytomyr at the Avanhard Stadium on Saturday in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Slavia Prague vs Dnipro-1 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Trpisovsky’s men have won their opening three games of the season following an unbeaten pre-season, winning four of their five friendlies.

Dnipro-1 are unbeaten in all but one of their last six games across competitions, winning thrice since June.

Slavia have won their last six competitive games, scoring 16 goals and conceding five since a 3-2 loss at Sparta Prague in May.

Slavia Prague vs Dnipro-1 Prediction

Dnipro-1 head into the clash knowing they have their work cut out against a high-flying Slavia side who haven't lost at home since October. Trpisovsky’s side are firing on all cylinders and should pick up a comfortable first-leg win at home.

Prediction: Slavia 3-1 Dnipro-1

Slavia Prague vs Dnipro-1 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Slavia

Tip 2: First to score - Slavia (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of Slavia's last ten games.)