Slavia Prague vs Ferencvaros prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

Slavia Prague face the uphill task of overturning a 2-0 first-leg defeat against Ferencvaros when they go toe-to-toe at Sinobo Stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors saw off FC Prishtina and FK Zalgiris in the first and second round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers and will aim to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Czech Republic reigning champions Slavia Prague kicked off their title defense in fine fashion as they claimed a 1-0 win over Fastav Zlin.

This was quickly followed by a 3-1 victory away to FK Teplice last Friday.

However, they failed to carry on this momentum in the Champions League qualifiers as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Hungarian side Ferencvaros TC.

Defender Taras Kacharaba inadvertently put the ball through his own net to give Ferencvaros the lead in the 44th minute before Igor Kharatin doubled the lead from the penalty spot six minutes later.

Prior to the defeat, Jindřich Trpišovský’s men were on an impressive 13-match unbeaten streak, dating back to a 4-0 loss to Arsenal back in April.

Meanwhile, after opening the new campaign with a blistering run of four straight victories, Ferencvaros came crashing down to earth last Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Kisvarda FC in the Hungarian NB I.

However, they returned to winning ways four days later as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Slavia Prague to place one foot in round four of the Champions League qualifiers.

Peter Stoger’s side head into the second leg in superb form, picking up 16 wins and three draws from their last 20 outings across all competitions.

Slavia Prague vs Ferencvaros Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. Ferencvaros claimed the upper hand in this fixture following Wednesday’s 2-0 victory at the Groupama Aréna in Hungary.

Slavia Prague Form Guide (all competitions): WDWWL

Ferencvaros Form Guide (all competitions): WWWLW

Slavia Prague vs Ferencvaros Team News

Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague remain without the services of defender Ondrej Kudela, who continues to serve a 10-game UEFA ban for racial abuse. David Hovorka will also sit out the game following cruciate ligament surgery.

Injured: David Hovorka

Suspended: Ondrej Kudela

Ferencvaros

The visitors will have to cope without midfielder David Siger, who ruptured his knee ligament in a training session.

Injured: David Siger

Suspended: None

Slavia Prague vs Ferencvaros Predicted XI

Ferencvaros Predicted XI (4-3-3): Denes Dibusz; Henry Wingo, Samy Mmaee, Miha Blazic, Marijan Cabraja; Kristoffer Zachariassen, Igor Kharatin, Balint Vecsei; Tokmac Nguen, Ryan Mmaee, Robert Mak

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ondrej Kolar; Alexander Bah, David Zima, Taras Kacharaba, Oscar Dorley; Tomas Holes, Petr Sevcik; Abdallah Sima, Nicolae Stanciu, Peter Olayinka; Jan Kuchta

Slavia Prague vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Following their first leg win, Ferencvaros will head into the game in high spirits and will be looking to replicate that performance. Considering both sides are evenly matched, we predict the spoils will be shared with the visitors progressing on aggregate as they are evenly matched on paper.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 1-1 Ferencvaros

