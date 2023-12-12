Slavia Prague and Servette draw the curtain in Group G of the UEFA Europa League when they go head-to-head at the Fortuna Arena on Thursday (December 14).

Slavia continued their surge to the top of the Czech top-flight table with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mlada Boleslav on Sunday. Jindrnch Trpisovsky’s men have won six games across competitions, scoring 14 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-1 loss to Viktoria Plzen on November 5.

That has been in keeping with their impressive campaign in the Europa League, where they have picked up 12 points from a possible 15 and sit atop Group G, two points above second-placed AS Roma.

Meanwhile, Servette were involved in a share of the spoils for the third consecutive game, as they drew 1-1 with Lausanne-Sport on Saturday. Rene Weiler’s side have gone 12 games without defeat, claiming eight wins since a 4-0 thrashing to Roma in October.

Servette return to action in the Europa League, where they have picked up five points from a possible 15 to sit third in the group, four points above last-placed Sheriff Tiraspol.

Slavia Prague vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last five meetings, Slavia boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Servette have one win against Trpisovsky’s side, winning 1-0 at home in September 2001, while the spoils have been shared once.

Slavia are on a run of three home wins and lost once in 13 home games this season, winning 11.

Servette are on a 12-game unbeaten run since a 4-0 defeat to Roma in October.

Slavia have won their last six games across competitions, a run that has seen them reach the fifth round of the Czech Cup.

Slavia Prague vs Servette Prediction

Both sides head into the weekend in strong form, so a thrilling contest could ensue Trpisovsky’s men have made their home a fortress this season, so expect them claim all three points.

Prediction: Slavia 3-1 Servette

Slavia Prague vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Slavia to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Servette’s last six games.)

Tip 3: First to score - Slavia (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last eight games.)